It Is Important To Have A Partner That Lets You Explore S*xually – Christina Aguilera

Popular singer, Christina Aguilera has come out to make X-rated confessions about her experimental s*x life. She recently had her say during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she once had intercourse on a commercial flight under blankets and even got bent over on a soundboard in a music studio at a point in time.

Christina added that it is very important to be with a partner that lets you explore s*xually.

Her words, “Sexuality is a very specific thing, so, like, what one guy might like, another one doesn’t’ – and intimacy has a lot of different levels.”

“It was something that was for me. I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe. It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing Dirrty and all this stuff. It’s more of a funny thing looking back.”

WOW.