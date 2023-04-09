    Login
    Subscribe

    It Is Important To Have A Partner That Lets You Explore S*xually – Christina Aguilera

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Christina Aguilera has come out to make X-rated confessions about her experimental s*x life. She recently had her say during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and fans have been reacting.

    Christina Aguilera
    Christina Aguilera

    According to her, she once had intercourse on a commercial flight under blankets and even got bent over on a soundboard in a music studio at a point in time.

    Christina added that it is very important to be with a partner that lets you explore s*xually.

    Her words, “Sexuality is a very specific thing, so, like, what one guy might like, another one doesn’t’ – and intimacy has a lot of different levels.”

    See also  I Have Learnt That It Pays To Never Give Up - Chinko Ekun

    “It was something that was for me. I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe. It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing Dirrty and all this stuff. It’s more of a funny thing looking back.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply