It Is Not True That I Have Turned Down Several PSG Contract Extensions – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to say that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July. This is coming amid reported interest from Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he can confirm that he recently expressed his desire to move on, it is not true that he has rejected several chances to sign fresh terms with the Ligue 1 club.

Mbappe added that PSG has given him a lot and he has always been happy at the club.

His words, “People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true.”

“I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement.”

“It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can react.”