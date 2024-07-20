IT Outage Latest: Airlines, Businesses Hit by Global Technology Disruption

A widespread internet outage impacting Microsoft services has caused major disruptions worldwide, affecting flights, banks, media outlets, and various businesses.

An ongoing internet outage affecting Microsoft is causing chaos across the globe. Despite Microsoft’s efforts to gradually restore access to its 365 apps and services, the repercussions are being felt by airlines, retail outlets, banks, railway companies, and hospitals.

Airlines from the United States to Europe, Australia, and India are experiencing significant issues, with many flights delayed or grounded. Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports had to manually check in passengers, impacting Air Asia and several other airlines. In Germany, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport saw halted flights, with similar issues reported in Amsterdam, Zurich, and Rome.

Key Updates:

While computer systems at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports remained unaffected, operational delays were reported due to disruptions in airline services. US Airlines: United, American, Delta, and Allegiant Airlines faced groundings as announced by the FAA.

Impact on Businesses and Services

The Baltic Hub in Gdansk, Poland, a critical container port, has temporarily closed its entry gates and suspended operations due to the outage. Sky News in the UK experienced a broadcast interruption but managed to continue delivering news online and via its app. The channel resumed normal broadcast later in the day. Borsa Italiana reported the restoration of correct FTSE MIB index information after earlier disruptions.

Israel’s Cyber Directorate linked the outage to issues with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity platform. The problems affected Israeli post offices and hospitals, indicating a broad scope of impact.

CrowdStrike acknowledged issues with its Falcon sensor, which led to widespread system crashes on Microsoft ports. They are actively monitoring the situation through their customer support portal.