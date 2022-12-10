It Was A Dead Dressing Room After Defeat Vs Argentina – LVG

Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal has come out to hail the efforts of his squad in fighting back from two goals down to force penalties against Argentina. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had asked the players to train penalties at their different clubs so they did that, and the misses won’t take anything from the fantastic achievement to come back from 0-2 down to 2-2.

LVG added that his players fought to the end and they were completely dead in the changing room after the game.

His words, “I had asked the players to train penalties at their club and they did that. It was a fantastic achievement to come back from 0-2 down to 2-2 but then to lose on penalties is tough,”

“I can’t blame myself, I think, we prepared everything. My players fought to the end and they are dead in the changing room.”

“They gave everything and I’m really proud, we didn’t lose in 20 matches.”