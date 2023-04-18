It was a disgrace — APC lawmaker reacts to Adamawa election controversy

Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives, has described the controversy surrounding the Adamawa State governorship election as “a disgrace.”

Alabi, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Tuesday in a tweet via his verified handle.

DAILY POST recalls that a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State had illegally announced Aisha Binani, the candidate of the APC as the winner of the supplementary election in the state.

The announcement, which generated negative reactions across the country, has since been overruled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission earlier cancelled the announcement and called for the resumption of the collation.

The incumbent governor, Adamu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was subsequently announced as the winner of the election.

In his tweet, Alabi congratulated Fintiri and called for the punishment of everyone involved in the announcement.

“What happened in Adamawa was a disgrace and all those involved should be punished. Congratulations to Gov Fintiri,” he tweeted.