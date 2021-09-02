    Login
    Insecurity: Why Nigerians Should Thank God For Buhari’s Regime — Femi Adesina

    Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media adviser, has revealed why Nigerians still have reasons to thank God regardless of the spike in security issues witnessed in the country.

    Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina
    Adesina, while appearing on a Channels TV programme on Thursday morning, said things are lot better under the Buhari regime.

    According to him, “As challenging as security is, even now, we are still not where we were.”

    “You would look at some areas of security, if you are true and dispassionate and you will have cause to thank God that things are better in this area.

    “There some areas of security where things are a lot better than they used to be. There are still some challenging areas but there is assurance that those areas will be sorted out within the lifespan of this administration,” Adesina said.

    This is coming less than 24 hours after more than 70 schoolchildren were kidnapped in Zamfara State.

    Meanwhile, bandits have in several coordinated attacks killed and abducted citizens in hundreds, in Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara State, forcing school closure at different intervals.

