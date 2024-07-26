Rivers State High Court Restrains PDP from Holding Congresses

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued a restraining order against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman Iliya Umar Damagum, and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The order prohibits the party and its representatives from holding ward, local government area, and state congresses in Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by bona fide party members from various wards in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Justice Charles Wali, who issued the restraining order, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enforce this order.

The case has been adjourned to August 1, 2024, for further hearing.

InfoStride News recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, directed the PDP in Rivers State to proceed with the conduct of its ward, local government, and state congresses.

In his ruling, Justice Peter Lifu barred the DSS, the Police, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and seven others from stopping the congresses.

The congresses are scheduled to elect new officers to run the affairs of the PDP at various levels in Rivers State.

Justice Lifu ordered the PDP to adhere strictly to the provisions of the guidelines and adjusted the timetable and schedule of activities, pending the determination of a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction filed alongside the motion ex parte.

He further restrained the PDP and three national officers from allowing any person who did not obtain a nomination form or ad hoc form within the stipulated time in the guidelines from running for any elective office or ad hoc or national delegate positions, pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.

The judge adjourned the case to August 15 for all parties to appear before him for their respective defenses.

Prior to this ruling by the Federal High Court, a Rivers State High Court had restrained the PDP, its national chairman, national financial secretary, and national organizing secretary from holding the congress scheduled for July 27, 2024, in Rivers State.

This order was issued by Justice Sobere Hambo in an ex parte application brought by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, David Omereji, and 10 others against the defendants.