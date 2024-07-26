Ex-Pres Buhari Mourns Ohanaeze Ndigbo PG, Chief Iwuanyanwu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, describing it as a significant loss for Nigeria.

Highlighting the deceased’s extensive contributions to journalism, sports, politics, and nation-building, Buhari stated: “Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a visionary who revolutionized the nation’s media and sports.

He made notable strides in the media industry, construction, sports, business, and politics.

“I had several opportunities to interact with him and witnessed his passionate commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence, and development of Nigeria.

“His rich contributions have left indelible marks on the media, sports, politics, and business sectors, where he made extraordinary achievements.

“My condolences to his family, friends, and associates, and the entire people of the South-East. His death is a loss to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the former President said.

Signed,

Garba Shehu

July 25, 2024