Not Playing At Euro 2024 Was A Tough Moment In My Career – Maguire

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has come out to open up on the toughest moment of his career. He recently had his say as he discussed his future at Old Trafford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, not playing the Euros because he was injured was a really tough moment in his career because he felt good physically and mentally in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Maguire added that despite watching all of the games on TV, it was so hard not to be there.

His words, “It was a really tough moment in my career; probably the toughest moment in my career to date really. To get myself in a position where all year I’ve worked hard to play at the end of the season, to play in these big games, these big games, these cup finals, and then go to the Euros to try and win the tournament for my country.

I felt like I had got myself in a great position physically and mentally to go and perform at the highest level, and to face the setback that I did with the injury, was a really tough moment for me. When you see the Euros being played, you can’t really go hiding from it all, but I have great friends, family and support around me and I enjoyed my holidays, even though, like I said it was a tough moment for myself mentally in my career.

I managed to watch the games, they’re such important games, especially as I’ve been a massive England fan throughout my life, so it was so hard not to be there.”

On MUFC, “Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore. Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies. That’s what this club demands.”

