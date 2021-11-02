It Was My Family’s Desire For Me To Keep Playing In Spain – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to say that he was hurt by Joan Laporta’s comments on his Barcelona exit. He recently revealed that no one asked him to play for the Spanish club for free before he left.

According to him, he did everything possible to stay at Barcelona before his exit and it was the desire of him and his family to continue playing in Spain.

Messi added that Laporta’s words about him being asked to play for free were clearly out of place and he believes the club president didn’t mean to say that.

His words, “The truth is that, as I explained on my way out, I did everything possible to stay, never at any time was I asked to play for free,”

“I was asked to cut my salary by 50 per cent and I did it without any problem. We were in a position to help the club more. The desire of me and my family was to stay in Barcelona.”

“Nobody asked me to play for free but at the same time, it seems to me that the words said by the president are out of place. They hurt me because I think he doesn’t need to say that, it’s like getting the ball off you and not assuming its consequences, or taking charge of things.”

“This makes people think or generates a type of doubt that I think I do not deserve.”

On winning another Ballon d’Or, “If I’m honest, I don’t think so. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team. After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost.”

“If the Ballon d’Or arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals.”