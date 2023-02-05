It’ll Be Exciting To Watch Jaafar Jackson Bring MJ To Life In My Biopic – Graham King

Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson is set to portray the King of Pop in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King. Jaafar, an actor, was selected for the role after a worldwide casting search was conducted.

According to him, it was always clear that Jaafar Jackson is the only person who can take on the role because it is always interesting to watch him bring Michael to life.

He added that there was a spiritual connection when he first Jaafar as he has the ability to emulate Michael in a unique manner.

His words, “It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,”

“There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

