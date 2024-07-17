It’ll Be Hard To Interact With Those Who Even Compete With Family – Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Popular OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has come out to share how difficult it is for people who were raised in love to interact with those raised in survival mode. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was not prepared for dealing with people who were raised on survival and not love while growing up, and it has affected her current relationship with those who experienced such reality as a child.

Gbemi added that it will be tough to handle a person who was raised to fiercely compete with family.

Her words, “One thing I wasn’t prepared for as an adult is dealing with /working with /interacting with people who were raised on survival & not love. People who were raised in a dog eat dog household.

If a person was fiercely competing with family, how do you think they will handle you?”

