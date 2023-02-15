It’s A Shame To See People Curse Ebuka Over An Entertainment Show – Wife

Big Brother Titans host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia has come out to hit back at those cursing her husband over the reality show. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the trolls cursing Ebuka and his family should expect their curses to return to them in 100 folds.

Cynthia added that it is a shame to see how people decide to be so vile and toxic over an entertainment show.

Her words, “You and your entire generation will never know peace in Jesus Name. Amen.”

“The ridiculousness of you lot to be so vile and toxic over a bloody entertainment show. Even the people who you think should have sense spend their whole day here tweeting vile things about human beings. For fuck sake Watch laugh and move on.”

WOW.