It’s Funny When People Say I Shouldn’t Call My Dogs Kids – DJ Cuppy

Popular celebrity, DJ Cuppy has come out to react to a tweet by a user advising her to find a man to impregnate her rather than calling her dogs “kids.” She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

See Cuppy’s reaction,

WOW.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (born November 11, 1992), professionally known as Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She grew up in Lagos and moved to London at the age of 13.

Cuppy lived in Ilupeju for six years before moving to Ikeja where she attended Grange School, Lagos. She then relocated to London for her GCSEs and A-Levels. Cuppy graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics. She earned a master’s degree in music business from New York University in 2015.

In January 2015, Cuppy was featured on the cover of the Guardian Life magazine. The cover celebrated a new generation of African women. In March 2015, Cuppy was named the official DJ for the 2015 Oil Barons Charity in Dubai, and became the first African act to perform at the event. She was featured in the 2015 April/May issue of Forbes Woman Africa.

In July 2018, Cuppy launched the Cuppy Foundation. In November 2019, the foundation organized the Gold Gala and raised over N5bn for the Save the Children initiative. Nigerian business Dangote and her father donated to the cause.