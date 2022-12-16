It’s Insane To Call A Fellow Human Being Ugly – Keke Palmer

US singer and actress, Keke Palmer has come out to respond to those making unflattering comments about her look. She recently shared her response to those saying she is ugly without make up, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she really needs people who think she is ugly without make up to get help in life because makeup isn’t even real.

Keke added that it is truly insane to call a fellow human being ugly, and she wishes she could bottle up how she feels about herself to sell it.

Her words, “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

