It’s Not Pleasant To Be Left Out Of Important Matches – Julian Alvarez

Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez has come out to say that he remains undecided on his future. This is coming amid reports that he could leave the Etihad this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has not stopped to think about what his next step would actually be, but it is definitely not pleasant to be left out of the most important matches.

Alvarez added that he would have time to think about his future after the Olympics in Paris.

His words, “I haven’t stopped to think about what I’m going to do. Last season I was one of the players who played the most minutes in the team.

But it’s true: in the end, in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision. I haven’t stopped to think things through calmly. Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself.”

