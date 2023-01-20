It’s Painful To See Failed Politicians Still Campaigning – Mr Macaroni

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has come out to express his dismay at the persistent fuel scarcity Nigerians are experiencing in 2023. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Nigerians do not deserve such hardship and suffering year in year out, and he is absolutely shocked with how the present government keeps showing citizens shege.

Mr. Macaroni added that it is more painful to still see these wicked politicians continue to campaign to show the citizens more shege.

His words, “Are you people not tired of seeing shege?”

WOW.