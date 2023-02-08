It’s Painful To See How Easily Violence Is Provoked Nowadays – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to declare the sale of weapons to be the biggest plague in the world. He recently revealed this while speaking to reporters on a flight home to Rome, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, it is very heartbreaking how easily violence is provoked nowadays, and he can only blame the sale of weapons for the constant destruction.

Pope added that the recent happening in South Sudan is very painful to see.

His words, “Violence is an everyday theme. We have just seen it in South Sudan. It is painful to see how violence is provoked.”

“One of the issues is the sale of weapons. The sale of arms: I think this is the biggest plagues in the world.”

“At the top today is the selling of arms. And not only among the great powers.”

“Even to these poor people they sow war with them. It’s cruel. They tell them “Go to war!” and they give them weapons. Because behind it there are economic interests to exploit the land, the minerals, the wealth.”

“This is to destroy: destroying creation, destroying the person, destroying society.”