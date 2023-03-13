It’s Sad To See Fans Judging Barcelona Amid Referee Scandal – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that he was sad to hear relegation chants aimed at his side during the match vs Athletic Club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he respects fans of Athletic Club because they have treated him very well in the past, but he was shocked at the hostile atmosphere towards Barcelona last night.

Xavi added that it is very disappointing to see the club being judged even before investigation on alleged corruption is concluded.

His words, “I respect the fans at San Mames. They have always treated me well, but I was surprised at the hostile atmosphere towards Barca. It was sad to see. [Barca] are being judged before time, which I don’t think is good for society. Everyone is free to [air their opinion], and I respect all opinions, whether I agree with them or not, but it made me sad.”

“I don’t have anything else to add, [just that] it makes me sad. We have not spoken about it in the dressing room with the players. We are here to win and are focused on the football. We are all professionals.”