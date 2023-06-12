It’s Time For MUFC To Sign A New No.1 To Replace De Gea – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that the club will be massively struggling if they do not sign another goalkeeper and a new striker this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when both positions are not filled with the right signings, the team struggle in the end, therefore MUFC must do everything to upgrade those spots this summer.

Neville added that David de Gea has had a great career at Manchester United, but it is time for a new number one to step in.

His words, “You have got to start with a centre forward and a goalkeeper. If you don’t have those two positions fixed in a football team you are massively struggling. Manchester United are massively struggling particularly up front but it has come to the time where they have to get a top goalkeeper. That cup final [against City] said it to us all. I don’t like mentioning it too much but the second goal shouldn’t have gone in the back of the net. The reality of it is, David de Gea has had a great career at Manchester United, he has been a fantastic goalkeeper. But now is the time for him to be challenged and get someone in to be that No.1.”

“There are players who have hung around for quite a bit who have never really hit the standard but you keep thinking it might come and it doesn’t. What Erik ten Hag has done, I do think he has achieved the maximum from that squad, to get them to two cup finals and finish third in the league. There were a few injuries at the end as well and maybe being in all competitions including the Europa League made it tough. But it would be a mistake for them, because these players have been there before, some of them were there under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] where you asked can they make that next step. These players can’t make that next step without significant additions.”