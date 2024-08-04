I’ve Always Wanted To Be A Young Mum – Adut Akech

Popular South Sudanese-Australian supermodel, Adut Akech has announced she is pregnant with her first child. Adut is currently expecting her first child with longtime partner, Samuel Elkhier, and fans have been reacting.

She confirmed her pregnancy herself to Vogue this week and unveiled her baby bump in a stunning photo spread.

Her words, “Beyond BLESSED and CANNOT wait to meet our bundle of joy!!! I always wanted to be a young mom. I was picking up my car from the service center — with my bag of oranges! — and when driving back home, I started feeling like I was going to throw up. I always said I wanted to be a young mom because I love the idea of growing up with your kids. I’m excited. I can’t wait. I’m like—can they just come already? I’m kind of over it and I’m just halfway.

Nothing really ever prepares you for it. I’m just waddling around like, “What the f**k is this? What is this? Women … we’re built different, honestly. I don’t think men could ever.”

WOW.