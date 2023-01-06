I’ve Learnt From Experience That Every Clubs Needs 3 Goalkeepers – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to confirm the signing of goalkeeper, Jack Butland. He recently revealed that he has learnt from experience that every club needs three experienced goalkeepers, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, three good goalkeepers are always needed in training because experience is vital in goal in case there are problems with injuries.

Ten Hag added that every club must be prepared for any unlucky injury crisis, so his new signing is important.

His words, “We need three good goalkeepers in training. If there are problems, we need experience in goal. I’m really happy with David, that is quite clear – he’s our number one and he’s performing really well. But as I always say, something can happen with David,” he told reporters.”

“You have to be prepared for when you are unlucky. Last year I had a situation with Ajax where we had three goalkeepers injured.”

“You don’t want a situation at the end of the season – when hopefully you can play for trophies – where you have to put in a young goalkeeper. You can’t expect it from a young goalkeeper and it can kill your season. That’s what you have to be prepared for.”