I’ve Made The Impossible England Job Exciting For Future Coaches – Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to say that he sees why Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino have been being linked with his current job. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, maybe he has made the impossible England job look possible for other coaches in recent years because it is now an exciting position for future successors.

Southgate added that he wants England to be competitive for many years to come since the nation is filled with talent.

His words, “Maybe we’ve made the impossible just look possible. Yeah, look, maybe we’ve made it look possible and its exciting for other people and I can understand that. We want England to be competitive for years to come and I believe that our academy system has got that. I think there are challenges within that because we’re back to 31 per cent of the league being eligible for England and only four or five exports of a high level so there are still some challenges for us in terms of development of players and opportunity for players. But we have also got some good players and we should be competitive for the next six, eight years with this group.”