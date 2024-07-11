The Values Of Our Club Doesn’t Align With What Greenwood Represents – Mayor Of Marseille

The mayor of Marseille has come out to urge the city’s football club not to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. He recently insisted that he does not want his club shamed by someone who hits his wife, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Greenwood’s behaviour was simply unspeakable and unacceptable, and abusing his wife in that manner is unbecoming of a man who does not deserve a place in the Marseille team.

He added that the values ​​of OM and Marseille clearly do not align with what Greenwood represents.

His words, “Greenwood’s behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. H!tting his wife… I saw images that deeply shocked me. Abusing his wife in this way is unbecoming of a man and he cannot have his place on this team.

The values ​​of OM and Marseille are anything but that in fact. It’s a shame. I will ask Pablo Longoria not to recruit Greenwood. I don’t want my club to be covered with the shame of someone who hits his wife.

Olympique de Marseille is more than a club. It is a spirit, and there is no place for those who behave in this way, for those who commit this kind of crime and offence.

It is unbearable. I cannot imagine for a second that Pablo Longoria would make this major mistake.”

