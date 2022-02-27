I’ve Not Slept With A Woman In Such A Long Time – Omah Lay

Popular singer, Omah Lay has come out to say that he has not had s*x in a very long time. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Omah Lay wrote, “Been such a long time since I had sex.”

WOW.

Stanley Omah Didia (born May 19 1997) known professionally as Omah Lay is a singer, songwriter, record producer.

He first gained prominence in 2020 after his debut single ‘You’ went viral. He started off as a producer and songwriter in Port Harcourt but only made up his mind to take up singing when he realized he doesn’t get enough credit for the songs he helped create for others.

He then recorded and put out ‘Do not Disturb’ and ‘Hello Brother’ in his hometown Port Harcourt which earned him a record deal with KeyQaad – a new record label at the time.

Omah Lay was born in the city of Port Harcourt in Southern Nigeria, he spent most of his teenage years at Marine Base. Omah Lay wouldn’t be the first to attempt music in his family as his grandfather made a career as a drummer for the late 70s Highlife sensation – Celestine Ukwu.