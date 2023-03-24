Ivy Flaunts Paul Okoye On Her Instagram Page

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy has come out to gush over their love. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Flaunting a picture of them together, she wrote, “The city of love, with my baby ❤️ @iamkingrudy”

“I don post man for my page for the first time in my life. Ije Uwa.”

See the pic,

WOW.