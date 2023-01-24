Jakub Kiwior Will Add Strength And Quality To Arteta’s Defensive Unit – Arsenal

Arsenal has come out to announce the signing of Polish centre-back, Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for a fee worth £20 million ($25m). The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Arsenal, Jakub is a young and versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, so he expects nothing but quality.

The club added that the CB will surely add strength and quality to Arteta’s defensive unit.

His words, “It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland. Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”