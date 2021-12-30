James And Christensen’s Injuries Is Further Blow To Chelsea’s Title Hopes – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that everything is going against the club currently. He recently revealed this after a late Danny Welbeck equaliser condemned his side to a damaging 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

According to him, injuries to his defenders, Reece James and Andreas Christensen, who were forced off against Brighton is a further blow to Chelsea’s spirits in the EPL.

He added that Chelsea‘s penalty plea not being checked by VAR during the game is a huge joke as well.

His words, “We have a horrible decision from the referee for 2-0. It wasn’t even checked. Everything against us. We have two injuries again.”

“The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke, not to interfere from VAR,”

“We simply have too many players coming back from long injuries and Covid. The injury of Reece James was a huge blow. Andreas was one of the top players on the pitch and at some point, it is too much against a Brighton team with nothing to lose.”

On if Chelsea is still challenging for the EPL, “How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?”

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it [with] Covid and injuries.”

“This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation which you are in. This is what I am saying. We competed very hard for the win at Brighton at home. I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows anymore because we have never done something like this.”