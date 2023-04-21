    Login
    Subscribe

    Jamie Foxx Is Not Just An Entertainer, He Is A Good Person Too – Martin Lawrence

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Hollywood actor, Martin Lawrence has come out to speak on Jamie Foxx’s health. This is coming after Jamie was hospitalized in Georgia following what his daughter called a medical complication.

    Jamie Foxx and his wife
    Jamie Foxx and his wife

    Reacting, Martin said he heard Foxx is doing better, and his prayers will keep going out to him every night.

    Lawrence added that Jamie is not only one of the best entertainers around, he is a good person as well.

    His words, “I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”

    “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

    See also  Tee-A Wants To Be Your Wedding MC For 10k

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply