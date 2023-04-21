Jamie Foxx Is Not Just An Entertainer, He Is A Good Person Too – Martin Lawrence

Hollywood actor, Martin Lawrence has come out to speak on Jamie Foxx’s health. This is coming after Jamie was hospitalized in Georgia following what his daughter called a medical complication.

Reacting, Martin said he heard Foxx is doing better, and his prayers will keep going out to him every night.

Lawrence added that Jamie is not only one of the best entertainers around, he is a good person as well.

His words, “I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”

“Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

WOW.