Jamie Foxx’s Recovery Process Will Stay Private – Porscha Coleman

Popular Hollywood actress, Porscha Coleman has come out to give an update on Jamie Foxx’s health. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Jamie Foxx is doing well two months after being hospitalized for a mysterious medical complication, and she got the information from people very close to him.

Her words, “He’s resting. He’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

“If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. … Even when it came to dating.”

“Once I heard the news, of course I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it.”

