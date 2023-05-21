Jeff Bezos, Girlfriend Relax On His New $500M Superyacht

Popular Billionaire, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez have finally set sail on his brand-new superyacht. The couple were recently photographed relaxing on board the ship worth $500 million as they made their way along the coast of Spain, and the world has been reacting.

Lauren showed off her fit frame in a pink bikini while the Amazon founder wore a pair of baby blue swim trunks and a cream zip-up jacket.

The pair, who started dating in 2019, basked in the sunshine before taking a look around the massive ship.

WOW.