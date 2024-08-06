Jeff Bezos Loses $15B In 24 Hours

Popular Billionaire, Jeff Bezos lost $15billion from his wealth in a single day. This is coming after a massive stock slump made the world’s 500 richest people, including Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, lose $134billion overall.

According to Bloomberg, shares of Amazon.com Inc. went down by 8.8 percent as part of a wider sell-off in the market, and this dropped Bezos’ net worth to $191.5billion, since his wealth is being wrapped up in his company.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc shares also fell by 1.9 per cent, causing him to lose more than $3billion in value, while Musk’s net worth dropped by $6.6billion, leading his Tesla shares to plunge by 4.2 per cent.

WOW.

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor and investor. He is the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company.

With a net worth of US$162 billion as of November 2023, Bezos is the third-wealthiest person in the world and was the wealthiest from 2017 to 2021, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes.

Bezos was born “Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen” on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the son of Jacklyn (née Gise) and Ted Jorgensen. At the time of Jeff’s birth, his mother was a 17-year-old high-school student and his father was 19-years-old. Jorgensen was a Danish American unicyclist born in Chicago to a family of Baptists.

After completing high school despite challenging conditions, Jacklyn attended night school, bringing her baby with her. Jeff attended a Montessori school in Albuquerque when he was 2-years-old.