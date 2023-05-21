Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Celebrate Mother’s Day In Style

Power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently decided to bring both of their moms together to celebrate Mother’s Day. JLo and Ben stepped out in Los Angeles with their mothers for Mother’s day celebration hours ago, and fans have been reacting.

It was a family affair as their children from previous marriages, Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, were seen getting out of an SUV with her, as well as Ben’s child, Seraphina.

This is coming after Jennifer and Ben were seen looking tense at last week’s premiere for her new film.

WOW.