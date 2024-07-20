Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spend Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary Apart

Celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary separately. This is coming amid divorce rumors, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Lopez, who has been spending time in New York after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, was seen riding her bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16.

On the same day, Affleck was pictured walking into his Los Angeles office wearing a black business suit and his wedding ring while holding onto a large duffle bag.

That date marks two years since the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lynn Affleck (née Lopez; born July 24, 1969), known by her maiden name and also shortened to J.Lo, is an American actress, dancer and singer. In 1991, she began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993.

For her first leading role in Selena (1997), she became the first Hispanic actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She went on to star in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998), and established herself as the highest-paid Hispanic actress in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lynn López was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, and raised in its Castle Hill neighborhood. Her parents, David López and Guadalupe Rodríguez, were born in Puerto Rico and met in New York City.

After serving in the army, David worked as a computer technician at Guardian Insurance Company. Guadalupe was a homemaker for the first ten years of López’s life and later worked as a Tupperware salesperson and a kindergarten and gym teacher. They divorced in the 1990s after 33 years of marriage.