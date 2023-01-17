Jeremy Clarkson Must Address Why His Articles Spread Misogyny – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come out to release a statement in response to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology. Recall that Jeremy recently said he emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologise for his controversial column where he said he hated the former actress on a cellular level and wanted to see her paraded naked through the streets.

Reacting, the controversial couple have denied the fact that he reached out to Meghan, claiming he contacted Harry alone to apologize for his statement.

They added that while the public apology has been issued, what remained to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.

It read, “On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

“The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.”

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remained to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.”

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

