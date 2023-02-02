Jesus Christ Has Had A Positive Influence On Me, I Regret My Violent Lyrics – NBA Youngboy

Popular rapper, NBA Youngboy has come out to express remorse over the content of his lyrics. He recently revealed that he is now looking to turn over a new leaf by converting to Mormonism and changing the direction of his raps, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, being under house arrest has exposed him to the Book of Mormon and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints more, and it has had a positive influence on his life.

NBA added that he is planning to further walk on this part of his life with a baptism ceremony very soon.

His words, “I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I wouldve pushed it toward something else.”

“I think about how many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music. How many people have put this shit in their ears and actually went and hurt someone.”

WOW.