Jimenez Can Win The EPL Title For Liverpool This Season – Paul Merson

Ex-Arsenal player, Paul Merson has come out to say that Liverpool will need to sign someone to replace Mane and Salah till they return from AFCON. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Klopp should consider replacing the Africans with Wolves striker, Raul Jimenez because he has what it takes to deliver their goals and assists.

Merson added that Jimenez is a player who can put pressure on the front three and help them win league titles consistently for the next few years.

His words, “Liverpool need to sign a centre-forward like Raul Jimenez in January – and not just as cover for the [Afcon] either.”

“They need someone to come in while Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are away, yes. But I think they need someone for the future too. They need a player who can put pressure on the front three and help them win league titles consistently for the next few years.”

“It’s no good coming second for the next five years. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are very good players but I still think they need a proper centre-forward and if they brought in Jimenez he would play.”