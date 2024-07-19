Joe Biden Is Set To Self-Isolate After Testing Positive For Coronavirus – Karine Jean-Pierre

US President, Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Joe recently tested positive following his first event in Las Vegas, where he was expected to later speak at the UnidosUS annual conference.

According to White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis, so the nation should bear with him.

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre added, “He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.

He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States since 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden (née Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family of English, French, and Irish descent, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States in November 2020. He defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump, becoming the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Trump refused to concede, insisting the election had been “stolen” from him through “voter fraud”, challenging the results in court and promoting numerous conspiracy theories about the voting and vote-counting processes, in an attempt to overturn the election results.