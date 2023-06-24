Joe Biden’s Son Touched Women Without Permission In A Private S*x Club – Damon Lawner

US president, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter was kicked out of a private s*x club for gr*bbing women’s a**es and acting like a spoiled child, the founder of the club, Damon Lawner has come out to say. Damon founded the SNCTM s*x club years back, and membership runs as high as $75,000 a year.

According to Lawner, he decided to disclose Hunter’s s*x club membership after he was given a simple plea deal case in an income tax and a gun case after a five-year federal investigation.

He added that on the first and only visit, Hunter acted so rude to female members by grabbing women’s a**es and exhibiting other behaviors that went against the club’s rules.

His words, “When I told Hunter he had to leave, that people were complaining about his behavior, he was belligerent and acted like a spoiled child. But he did leave.”

“Hunter was a member of SNCTM and I cancelled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag.”

