    Login
    Subscribe

    John Terry Gifts His Twin Kids Luxury Cars On Their 17th Birthday

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Chelsea legend, John Terry has gifted his twins matching Mercedes for their 17th birthday. He recently jumped on Instagram to celebrate Summer and Georgie’s 17th birthday with a sweet post, and fans have been reacting.

    John Terry
    John Terry

    Sharing a snap of their matching decorations and birthday cakes, he also showed off their two very lavish first cars, which cost around £41,000 brand new.

    Check them out,

    John Terry
    John Terry

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply