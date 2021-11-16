Jordan Ayew Is Not Lacking Confidence In Front Of Goal – Andre Ayew

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew has come out to say that Jordan Ayew can score more goals. He recently revealed that his brother’s struggle in front of goal is not a result of a loss of confidence.

According to him, Jordan only has to keep working hard to improve his game in front of goal and his luck will shine very soon.

Ayew added that Jordan has to start scoring as soon as possible for Ghana to do well in competitions.

His words, “It is a matter of getting the ball in the back of the net and it is difficult for him to score at this moment.”

“He knows it, we all know it but we also know he can score a lot of goals so he has to keep working and you can see from his actions that he has not lost confidence but in front of goal he has missed a few.”

“We need him to find the back of the net and if we are to go far, we will need him to start scoring.”