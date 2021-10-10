Jorginho Deserves To Win The Ballon d’Or – Mancini

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Roberto Mancini has said. Mancini recently revealed that the Italian not winning the award would be very strange.

According to him, Jorginho is the obvious choice for a Golden Ball triumph because of the amazing success he enjoyed during the year in review.

Mancini added that some of his players made the 30 man shortlist because they are good enough, not because of him.

His words, “They are there because they are good, not because of me.”

“Jorginho should, in my opinion, win the Ballon d’Or. He has won everything and deserves it a lot. It would seem strange to me otherwise.”