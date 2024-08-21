Marriage Is No Longer A Way To Judge Who Is Sensible – Solomon Buchi

Popular relationship expert, Solomon Buchi has come out to react after discovering that a married couple is participating in the current BBNaija reality TV show. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has no idea what a married couple will be doing in the BBNaija house, and it is just clear proof that people no longer have respect for marriage.

Buchi added that the days when you can comfortably assume people are sensible just because they are married are over.

His words, “Wait, a married couple went on Big Brother Naija?

You guys have no respect for marriage. There was a time that people believed one had sense just because they’re married. These days married people are scrambling to get on a reality show that thrives on romantic affairs and immorality.”

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

