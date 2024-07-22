Judy Austin Moved In With Yul Edochie While She Was Still Legally Married To Me – Ex-Husband

Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi has come out to say that the actress and Yul Edochie began an affair while she was still married to him and living in his home. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Judy moved in with Yul while still being legally married to him, and she now vowed to frustrate him by denying him access to their kids.

Emmanuel added that he currently does not have any access to their 14 and 16-year-old children.

His words, “The family accepted her and Yul. She was under my umbrella but was moving with Yul to their family house and they accepted them. A married woman. She is now putting difficulty in my life. She told me she would frustrate me with these children because she knows I love them.

Now a father like me, how will I be looking at myself that I have children, aged 16 and 14, and I don’t have access to them. This year makes it ten years that I have set my sight on my children.

This thought disrupts my concentration every day. It’s unbearable. She isn’t with them, neither am I. Their upbringing is extremely important to me.”

WOW.

