Judy Austin Was Insensitive To Mourn May Edochie’s Son Online – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out to slam Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin over her social media post mourning his late son with his first wife, May. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, what Judy should have done was reach out to May privately to condole with her rather than make a social media post, so she was definitely insensitive with that move.

Uche added that it is now clear that Judy does not consider herself a part of Yul’s family yet.

His words, “Aunty, this is so insensitive. Firstly, MAY has not accepted YUL POLYGAMY, meaning she never supported you. It would have been better to call MAY on the phone to comfort her or mourn YUL Pikin privately. Going out to make a post about her Pikin is INSENSITIVE. If indeed you consider yourself as a part of that family, then calling the Mama of the Pikin should be more important than making a post.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.