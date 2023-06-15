Juggling School And Music Is Difficult In Nigeria – Crayon

Popular singer, Crayon has come out to share how he abandoned his pursuit of a university education to focus on music. He recently had his say during an interview with Hip TV, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, juggling school and music simultaneously is quite stressful in Nigeria because music alone is demanding, so he had to let education go.

Crayon added that he simply explained to his parents that his heart chose music and he would prefer pursue his dream, so they understood.

His words, “On the fifth try, I had already met Baby Fresh, who used to work at Mavin. Juggling school and music simultaneously is quite stressful in Nigeria. Music alone is demanding.”

“So I sat down with my parents and told them, ‘Mom and Dad, I want to pursue music.’ I explained that it felt like my heart was leading me in that direction. My dad suggested that I give the fifth try a chance, and if it didn’t work out, I could pursue music.”