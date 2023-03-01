Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour Amid Health Battle

Popular singer, Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour following his battle with some health challenges. Recall that Justin recently postponed the tour several times, telling fans last summer that he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

Recently, on ticket company Ticketmaster’s website, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, the US, Denmark and the Czech Republic are shown as cancelled, and the same goes for Bieber’s show in Bangkok, Thailand, according to event organizer Live Nation Tero.

It has also been announced that ticket holders would receive a refund for the inconvenience.

