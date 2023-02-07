Juventus Is Focused On Avoiding Relegation – Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has come out to admit that the club’s top priority is to avoid relegation following their Serie A points deduction. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the current reality is that the club has just 23 points, so the aim is to reach 40 points as fast as possible to avoid relegation this season.

Allegri added that Juventus cannot afford to set any other goals at the moment after the recent punishment meted out against the club.

His words, “The fact is that we have 23 points. We have to reach 40 points which avoids relegation, it makes me laugh, but that’s how it is. The first objective is to catch those ahead of us,”

“To give ourselves goals now is unthinkable. Now we have to reach the team ahead of us and climb slowly. Tomorrow, we have to win because in the last three league games we’ve only scored one point.”