Juventus Will Miss Injured McKennie – Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has come out to say that he feels sorry for Weston McKennie after his latest injury. Recall that the Juventus midfielder was confirmed for a lengthy spell on the sidelines recently, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the American has certain characteristics within his squad that can’t be replaced and he’ll definitely be missed till he returns.

Allegri added that Kaio Jorge’s injury is very bad as well and he is very sorry for that too.

His words, “I’m sorry for McKennie, because he was fine and he’s the only midfielder with certain characteristics,”

“I’m so sorry for Kaio [Jorge]’s injury, an injury that’s very bad too. [Leonardo] Bonucci played in Spain and it was not expected. [Paulo] Dybala could return against Fiorentina.”

“In attack, there could be room for [Moise] Kean and in that case, one would rest between [Alvaro] Morata and [Dusan] Vlahovic.”