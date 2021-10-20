KADSIECOM Vows To Hold Rescheduled Local Government Elections On Saturday

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) on Thursday, vowed that nothing would stop it from conducting the Local Government elections on Saturday October 23, 2021, in the remaining two local government areas.

The election was earlier postponed due to security challenges.

In a statement on Thursday by the KADSIECOM chairman, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, he noted that residents in those local government areas were free to vote for any candidate of their choice.

According to her, the election would hold between 8.00am to 4.00pm in Zagon Kataf and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The statement further said residents of Sabon Sarki ward in Kachia Local Government will also be voting for Chairman and Councilors, while residents of polling units in Kachia Urban Ward will vote for their choice of Chairman only.

The Chairman appealed to residents in the listed polling units and wards to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid behaviors that could lead to cancellation of results.